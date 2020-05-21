Florida

Rehabilitated Manatees Returned to Florida Keys Waters

Although the Florida Keys remain closed to visitors until June 1, the destination’s many nature and wildlife rehabilitation centers have continued caring for rescued wildlife

Florida Keys News Bureau

Two rehabilitated manatees were returned to Florida Keys waters Wednesday.

Staff from Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team, and volunteers with Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder and Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters, assisted with the rescues and assisted with the releases.

“Spookey” was rescued in the Upper Keys in October 2019 after a boat strike severely injured her tail. In February 2020, “Scott” was discovered with a flipper entangled in monofilament fishing line. Both marine mammals were rehabilitated at Miami Seaquarium.

Local

food distribution May 4

Where to Find Food Distributions Happening This Week in South Florida

Apr 30

Class of 2020: NBC 6’s Virtual High School Yearbook

Although the Florida Keys remain closed to visitors until June 1, the destination’s many nature and wildlife rehabilitation centers have continued caring for rescued wildlife and helping animals in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaKey Largomanatee
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us