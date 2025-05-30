Relatives of Haitian family killed at sea nearly 46 years ago get closure

A Haitian mother and her five kids were killed at sea on their way to freedom and for almost 46 years, they lay in unmarked graves in a South Florida cemetery as if they never existed, but thanks to a concerned citizen and a local doctor, that family will never be forgotten.

“Thank you, sir, thank you. A lot of people don’t have this,” said an emotional Augustine Lorfils, seeing the names of his mother and siblings on their graves for the first time.

Lorfils is still recovering from a stroke and was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, making walking challenging. But despite the struggle of each step, nothing could stop him from this special moment.

For decades, the final resting place for his family was an empty patch of grass. But no more, now they are marked with headstones bearing their names and life dates, each tombstone telling a tragic story of man’s humanity to man.

"This is not a Haitian story, this is an immigrant story," said Lorfils.

It's a story that began almost 46 years ago. Lorfils' mother Elaine and her children were on their way to America to join Augustine, his sister and father when law enforcement spotted them less than a mile from the Palm Beach shore.

So the smugglers who his family paid forced them off the boat at gunpoint, drowning them.

Lorfils' siblings were just 4 to 11-years-old.

"I was home Saturday morning watching the cartoons, me and my cousin. They had breaking news that this lady died with kids, and I told my cousin, 'hey, I think that’s my mom,'" he said.

For his father, Dumercy, the loss was unbearable.

"When my mom died, he died. Just realizing now, how rough he had it," said Lorfils.

The tragedy made national headlines in 1979 and the South Florida community helped with their funerals and burials.

Catholic charities donated the plots of Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery, but for decades the plots remained nameless. It was as if they never existed.

Bernard Poitier Jr.'s father owned Poitier funeral home, which donated caskets for the family. On his deathbed, the elder Poitier had a final request of his son Bernard.

"He said 'that family needs headstones,'" Poitier said.

A promise and a goal to get seven headstones for the Lorfils family. Poitier said it wasn’t easy.

"I reached out to a number of individuals. Some called back, some said they would get back with me. But Jawan Strader of Channel 6 Voices called me, and I explained to him what I needed, and he said, 'We are going to do this,'" Poitier said.

After Voices shared Augustine and Bernard’s story, word reached Haitian American Doctor Rudy Moise.

"Family to me is very, very important. All I do for myself is for my family. So, when I see what happened to his family. And he had no closure for 46 years. And finally, today, he has what he needs. Closure,” said Dr. Moise.

Closure with each name: Elaine Alcy-Lorfils, Dumervil Lorfils, Evone Lorfils, Kevis Lorfils, Michel Lorfils, Antionette Lorfils and his father Dumercy Lorfils.

"People know now who my brother and sister is, my mom, my dad, you know," said Augustine Lorfils.

All thanks to a generous doctor, and a son determined to fulfill a promise. Poitier said he could not be happier.

“That was a burden lifted off of me. I said to my father, 'Daddy, we did it, we did it,'" Poitier said.