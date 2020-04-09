Remaining Passengers to Leave Cruise Ship Docked in Miami After 3 Died from Coronavirus

Remaining passengers will be getting off of a cruise ship docked this weekend in Miami that had passengers die from the coronavirus while on board.

Officials from the Princess Cruise Lines confirmed that all remaining passengers are scheduled to get off the Coral Princess ship docked at PortMiami by the end of the day on Thursday.

No passengers remaining on board are currently showing any symptoms of the virus, according to the cruise line.

Fourteen people from a ship were hospitalized after the ship docked on Sunday. A total of three people, including one of those hospitalized, died as a result of the virus.

The ship began disembarking on Sunday as fit passengers who were cleared for charter flights and let out. Passengers with symptoms of COVID-19 or recovering from it were being kept on the ship until medically cleared.

Family members identified one of the people who died as Wilson Maa. They said Maa waited for an ambulance for hours after the ship docked Saturday, and was eventually taken to Larkin Community Hospital where he died.

"I don't understand why someone that's on a ventilator is not critical and is not getting help they need," Maa's niece, Kellie Yuh, told the TODAY show.

She said relatives who weren't onboard had to call 911.

"All of us at Princess Cruises are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the third Coral Princess guest. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and those impacted by this loss," the company said in a statement Monday.

In a statement Sunday night, the Miami-Dade County mayor's office said one of the six people removed Saturday from the ship had died after being taken by private ambulance to a Hialeah hospital.

Two other “critical patients” were hospitalized in Hialeah and three others whose conditions weren’t disclosed had been sent to a Tampa-area hospital. Eight others whose conditions weren’t disclosed were taken off the ship Sunday to hospitals.

The statement did not immediately indicate whether the 14 people had a confirmed coronavirus link.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Sunday ordered a local hospital physician and nurses dispatched to PortMiami to assist medical staff aboard the Coral Princess. The statement said officials also replenished the ship’s oxygen supply after determining it was critically low.