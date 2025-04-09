Remains found in car in Plantation pond tied to 25-year-old missing person cold case

Human remains that were discovered in a car found submerged in a pond in Plantation over the weekend are connected with the cold case disappearance of a woman who went missing 25 years ago.

The discovery was made in a pond in the area of West Sunrise Boulevard and Flamingo Road on Sunday.

Sunshine State Sonar, a group that specializes in searching bodies of water to help solve cold case disappearances, said the vehicle was found submerged in about 13 feet of water.

The group believes the car belongs to Libby Ann Dibenedetto, a mother of three who vanished in 2000 after a night out with friends in Davie.

Dibenedetto, 35 at the time, had been living with her mother in Sunrise and had recently finalized a divorce.

Her last contact had been a phone call with a therapist before she was never heard from again and her gold 1996 Toyota Camry vanished, the group said.

But Sunshine State Sonar said the car found in the pond is her Camry.

Plantation Police confirmed a vehicle was found in the pond and is related to a 25-year-old missing person cold case.

Sunrise Police said they're waiting for the remains to be identified to make sure they belong to Dibenedetto.

Sunshine State Sonar said they began searching for Dibenedetto in July of 2022 and searched about 400 bodies of water in Broward while looking into her case and others.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Libby’s family during this difficult time," the group said in a Facebook post.