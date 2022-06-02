Remains Identified as Broward Teen Missing Nearly 50 Years May Be Victim of Serial Killer

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have successfully identified human remains found as those of a teen missing from Broward County for nearly a half century.

PBSO said the remains were found the morning of June 16, 1974, in a swampy area of Singer Island, located in North Palm Beach. The investigation at the time determined the remains were those of a female between 15 and 20 years of age.

DNA was entered into the National Data Base for unidentified persons and genealogy was performed in November 2021.

The victim was identified as a 15-year-old Susan Poole, who is believed to have disappeared before Christmas Day in 1972 from her home at a trailer park in Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives believe Poole may have been the victim of serial killer Gerard Schaefer, who was a former Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy.

PBSO said Poole's mother is still alive and they are asking for help from her friends to find a lead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PBSO at 561-688-3000 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.