Remains Identified Through DNA Test as Broward Teen Missing Nearly 50 Years

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have successfully identified the remains found as those of a teen missing from Broward County for nearly a half century.

PBSO said the remains were found the morning of June 16, 1974 in a swampy area of Singer Island, located in North Palm Beach. The investigation at the time determined the remains were those of a female between 15 and 20 years of age.

DNA was entered into the National Data Base for unidentified persons and genealogy was performed in November 2021.

The victim was identified as a 15-year-old girl from Broward who is believed to have disappeared before Christmas Day in 1972. Her name was not released.

Detectives believe the teen may have been the victim of a serial killer and are asking the public for help in locating any friends to assist with developing leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PBSO at 561-688-3000 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.