Remembrance events held in Surfside to honor 98 killed in 2021 Champlin Towers collapse

Four years after 98 people lost their lives after the Champlin Towers South building in Surfside collapsed, the town is hosting several remembrance events on Tuesday to honor those victims.

The incident happened on June 24, 2021, after the 12-story condominium building collapsed and sent a cloud of debris through the neighborhood.

To honor the people who were killed and those who survived the tragic event, the Town of Surfside began with a torch-lighting ceremony at Veterans Park at 1:15 a.m.

NBC6's Julia Bagg spoke to a survivor of the collapse.

A press conference is being held at 9:30 at the hardpack beach entrance of 88th Street and Collins Avenue, where Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett will be joined by other elected officials and speakers.

Following the press conference, a remembrance ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at 88th Street.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that would change condominium-safety laws.