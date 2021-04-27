Remodeled Miami-Dade Fire Station Reopens Years After Mold Issues

One of the busiest fire stations in Miami-Dade County has been remodeled and reopened after serious mold problems plagued the old building.

City and county officials were on hand Tuesday for the grand reopening of Sweetwater Station 29.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The remodeled building is more than 1,100 square feet and officials said it's ready to meet the demands of the busy area.

"We got one of the most incredible stations to have been built ever, anywhere," Miami-Dade Commissioner Pepe Diaz said.

The reopening comes three years after firefighters expressed their concerns over mold issues in the station and reported a strong sewer smell.

"Obviously this facility is centrally located where it's at and it helps us with our response times in order for our units to get there expediently, especially with the way traffic has been building in our community," said Battalion Chief Rogelio Vandamas. "This building has also been built to our new green standards which helps the community as well by saving energy and cost."

Although the old building had its issues, the new building is state-of-the-art, officials said.

"We are in the process of revamping all of the buildings, so this was from 2014, it took until 2021 to be finished, but it has safety features for the firefighters," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.