Renick Educational Center Students Win Super Bowl 54 Challenge

The Super Bowl 54 competition has already started, with one South Florida school winning a challenge the NFL and UNICEF put on ahead of the big game.

The winner of the UNICEF Kid Power program challenge was Renick Educational Center. The students, living with special needs, won the challenge beating out several Miami schools.

For months, the students watched and participated in videos promoting physical activity and nutrition.

On Monday, the winners played flag football with mascots and cheerleaders for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

“I was catching people,” said Sedrick Wright, a student at Renick Educational Center.

“If you ask them, they wouldn’t let anything limit them,” said Megan Mendoza, a community manager with the NFL.

In addition to the activities, the Center will also receive a $1,000 grant for winning, and had their vegetable garden refurbished.

“We made holes in the soil and then we placed the plants, to grow to tomatoes in the hole and then we piled it back up for the plants for it to grow,” student Tyler Valerus said,.

“It’s a program that empowers kids to make a difference in their community through everyday actions such as moving and learning,” said Shanell Mosley, a deputy director with UNICEF.

She said the work on Monday has a real world impact. The program has saved nearly 100,000 lives of malnourished children around the world.

“It’s really a kids helping kids program,” Mosley said. “So not only are they learning how to help others in their community and around the world, but they’re getting to have that hands on experience right here at their school.”