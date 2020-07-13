Rent Assistance Program Available for Miami-Dade Residents

A rental assistance program is now available to help residents of Miami-Dade County who are struggling as a result of the pandemic.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) provides a one-time benefit to assist with one month’s rent for low and moderate income households in the county.

To qualify, a household must:

Earn no more than 80% of the County Area Median Income (AMI)

Have a current lease signed by the landlord in Miami-Dade County

Not be a recipient of other rental assistance programs such as Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher, Public Housing, Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH), Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG).

Have documentation showing that COVID-19 has created a financial hardship and lowered the household income

Applications will be available online starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 14 until 5 p.m. Friday, July 17.

Paper applications are also available for pickup at the following locations via drive-through from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14 until 5 p.m. Friday, July 17.

Victory Homes, 520 N.W. 75 Street, Miami, FL 33150

Donn Gardens, 1861 N.W. 28 Street, Miami, FL 33142

Homestead Gardens, 1542 S.W. 4th Street, Homestead, FL 33040

Lakeside Towers, 7555 S.W. 152nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33193

Completed applications can be returned at these locations during this application period, though it is highly recommended to apply online.