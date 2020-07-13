Rent Assistance Program Available for Miami-Dade Residents

A rental assistance program is now available to help residents of Miami-Dade County who are struggling as a result of the pandemic.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) provides a one-time benefit to assist with one month’s rent for low and moderate income households in the county.
To qualify, a household must:
- Earn no more than 80% of the County Area Median Income (AMI)
- Have a current lease signed by the landlord in Miami-Dade County
- Not be a recipient of other rental assistance programs such as Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher, Public Housing, Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH), Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG).
- Have documentation showing that COVID-19 has created a financial hardship and lowered the household income
Applications will be available online starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 14 until 5 p.m. Friday, July 17.
Paper applications are also available for pickup at the following locations via drive-through from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14 until 5 p.m. Friday, July 17.
- Victory Homes, 520 N.W. 75 Street, Miami, FL 33150
- Donn Gardens, 1861 N.W. 28 Street, Miami, FL 33142
- Homestead Gardens, 1542 S.W. 4th Street, Homestead, FL 33040
- Lakeside Towers, 7555 S.W. 152nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33193
Completed applications can be returned at these locations during this application period, though it is highly recommended to apply online.