Reopening of Fort Lauderdale Gyms Halted by County Order

Mayor Dean Trantalis announced Wednesday that gyms in the city should remain closed so no one gets fined or arrested by the county.

Gyms and fitness centers in Fort Lauderdale will have to remain closed after all.

Broward County has so far allowed for the reopening of gyms at housing developments and condominiums, not commercial locations.

But in Fort Lauderdale, officials earlier this week defied those orders and said they would allow commercial gyms to open as long as they follow guidelines for hygiene and social distancing from the CDC.

Days later, Mayor Dean Trantalis announced that gyms in the city should remain closed so no one gets fined or arrested by the county.

"Lawyers disagree whether the county or city order takes precedence. But given the standoff, Fort Lauderdale is advising gym owners to keep their establishments closed for the time being," Trantalis said in a news release Wednesday. "We don’t want anyone fined or arrested because of this intergovernmental quarrel. We continue to work hard to persuade the county to change its stance."

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that commercial gyms can open statewide this week at 50% capacity, although counties are allowed to enforce stricter orders.

"It makes no sense to keep gyms closed. Our efforts to fight COVID-19 have worked well. We met all public health measurements to move into Phase 1 of reopening," Trantalis said, adding that infection rates in the community have dipped significantly in the past weeks.

