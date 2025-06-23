Rep. Carlos  Gimenez says conditions at Krome Detention Center are ‘adequate' following complaints

Congressman Carlos Gimenez spoke out on Monday after he toured the Krome Detention Center, where a thousand people are locked up over their immigration status.

Rep. Gimenez said he had heard the complaints and went to get a look for himself and even spoke to the detainees

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Yeah, it's not the Ritz, but I can tell you that there's nothing going on in there that would be cause for alarm," he said.

He toured the Krome North Service Processing Center, where he reported the facility is adequate and at capacity with a thousand men currently being detained.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Family members of detainees have shared videos on social media, claiming it is overcrowded, unclean, and desperately in need of upgrades.

"In a hundred people, you'd have six toilets and six showers," Gimenez said.

That's fewer toilets and showers than the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's own standards, according to its Office of Professional Responsibility.

A recent compliance inspection also cited too few toilets and showers at the facility, noting in nine out of 12 units, toilet ratios exceeded the 12-to-one standard with 14 to one, and also in nine out of 12 units, detainee-to-shower ratios exceeded the 14-to-one standard with 17-to-one.

But noting his experience managing Miami-Dade County Jail as a former mayor, Gimenez insisted the situation is acceptable for a detention center.

"There are adequate bathroom facilities, there are shower facilities, they're fed three times a day," he said.

Earlier this month, detainees spelled out "SOS" with their bodies in the courtyard of the detention center.

They also used towels to spell "Cuba."

Gimenez said while it's not a place he would want to be, the conditions are acceptable.

"It's not something you would say is inhumane or something that you wouldn't see in any other detention facility," he said.

Gimenez said detainees typically spend about 27 days here before they are deported.

He also said everyone is sleeping in a bed and he praised the medical care at the facility.

Gimenez did recommend that detainees be given more recreation time outdoors.