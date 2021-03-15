Rep. Frederica Wilson to Host Educators Vaccine Events at Local Community Health Centers

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson announced Monday that she will be hosting press events at the Frederica Wilson/Juanita Mann Health Center and Borinquen Health Care Center, where Miami-Dade Public Schools 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project educators will receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

The announcement comes as part of the congresswoman's efforts to ensure that her constituents have access to and take advantage of every resource available to test, treat, and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The events will be held Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16 beginning at 11 a.m.

Monday's event will be at Frederica Wilson/Juanita Mann Health Center at 2520 NW 75th Street. Tuesday's event will be at the Borinquen Health Care Center at 3601 Federal Highway.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

To RSVP for these events, call 202-578-0634 or click here.