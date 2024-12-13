Repeat porch pirate arrested in Sweetwater after stealing kid's toys: Police

A repeat porch pirate is behind bars after police say he made off with packages that didn't belong to him in Sweetwater.

Edwin Obando-Ibarra, 19, was arrested on Dec. 3 after police said he was caught on surveillance footage grabbing an Amazon package delivered to a home on Southwest 111th Avenue and Southwest 1st Street.

Inside were two toys for the victim's child, valued at $11.

Obando-Ibarra was arrested the next day, when police said they saw him walking "on the sidewalk in front of the victim's apartment, wearing the same clothes from the date of the incident."

The responding officer said in the arrest report that he "immediately recognized the defendant" because he'd been arrested on Nov. 24 for the same crime.

In that incident, the victim said he saw Obando-Ibarra sitting on the curb, then he got up, grabbed a package and fled.

The victim called 911 as he walked after the suspect, and police eventually caught him.

Obando-Ibarra is charged with petty theft.