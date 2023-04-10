Report Details How Social Media Positively and Negatively Impacts Girls

A new study is revealing the impact that social media has on teenage girls — and it found that it's not so much about the platforms being better or worse, but its actual features.

Non-profit group Common Sense surveyed more than 1,300 girls between 11 and 15 years old in the United States and asked them questions such as how often they are on social media, their platform preferences, and which features they liked or disliked.

“I probably spend upwards of three hours a day on TikTok, which is probably really bad for my eyes and really bad for my phone battery,” said Savannah Simpkins, a 10th-grade student in Broward County.

The survey found nearly half of the girls said they felt they were addicted to TikTok. They reported spending almost two hours a day on platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat and more than 90 minutes on Instagram and messaging apps.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Simpkins, who was not part of the study, told NBC6 it’s not so much an addiction.

“So much information can be gleaned from it," she said. "So, it’s such a useful platform, I feel like anybody saying they’re addicted to any kind of social media platform kind of blows it out of the water."

Dr. Supreet Mann, the research director at Common Sense, spoke of the value girls like Savannah mentioned. These social media apps became resources, providing users with life hacks, tips, and advice, they said.

“When we asked girls though if their life would be better or worse without the platform," Dr. Mann said. "They’re also more likely to say that their lives would be worse without TikTok, so really suggesting that there is some value in these platforms."

Dr. Mann said what they found is that certain features carried a negative or positive effect on teenage girls.

Features with negative effects on teenage girls were location sharing and public accounts, due to concerns over safety or being contacted by strangers, Common Sense reported.

Two features that had positive impacts on teenage girls included video recommendations and private messaging because of the exposure to good content and social connection with friends.

NBC6 asked Common Sense what a solution looks like.

“I think the solution looks like understanding that for certain girls, there are benefits to these platforms and learning how to talk to these girls about what they’re experiencing, helping them understand how to avoid the pitfalls,” said Dr. Mann.

That could include helping girls tailor their privacy settings and teaching them how to report inappropriate behavior. Teenagers like Savannah said they wish these issues were being addressed in school like topics of cyberbullying and body positivity are addressed.

Read the full report here.