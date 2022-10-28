Miami-Dade

Report of Armed Man Prompts Large Police Response in Northwest Miami

Officers arrived at the area near a gas station located near Northwest 55th Street and 17th Avenue located in the city of Miami

A large police presence, including SWAT units and officers from Miami Beach and the city of Miami, responded to an area in northwest Miami early Friday morning after a report of an armed man.

Officers arrived at the area near a gas station located near Northwest 55th Street and 17th Avenue located in the city of Miami.

Miami Police said they received a call of a man who pulled a gun and pointed it at the head of a child before fleeing the scene.

The scene cleared just before 5 a.m. and officers said the alleged gunman, identified only as a Black male in his 30s, remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

