Report of machete fight led to SW Miami-Dade cockfighting ring bust, 42 arrests

Authorities busted a cockfighting ring involving dozens of people in Southwest Miami-Dade after someone reported a fight involving "knives and machetes," according to arrest reports.

Deputies received reports of several people involved in that physical altercation at 14287 SW 192nd Avenue.

Once at the scene, the person who called authorities said they saw multiple people who were "not only fighting but also engaged in illegal game fowl fighting," arrest reports state.

Deputies said the suspects started to flee the scene on foot and in their vehicles.

A total of 42 people were arrested on charges of fighting or baiting animals and resisting arrest without violence.

When one suspect was stopped by deputies, they found they had rooster spurs, a natural bony structure on their legs, which are associated with cockfighting.

Two people allegedly involved, 44-year-old Tomas La Rosa Hernandez and 53-year-old Dennis Moreno, were in bond court on Monday.

Another seven have already posted bond. They are:

Luisor Barrios, 46

Xonia Rivero, 52

Jorge Gonzalez-Diaz, 35

Felix Arrocha, 43

Fernando Franchi Alfaro, 59

Frank Miguel Delgado Casas, 36

Osbel Alfonso, 32

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said multiple roosters were roaming the property when they responded, for a total of 72 birds at the scene.

Sheriff Rossie Cordero-Stutz released the following statement: "This type of cruelty and illegal activity has no place in our community. Animal fighting is not only inhumane, but it often goes hand-in-hand with other serious crimes. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office remains committed to protecting both the people and the animals of our community. We encourage anyone with knowledge of similar activities to come forward."