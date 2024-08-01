Report reveals 300+ people, including children, affected by mysterious ‘Havana syndrome'

A new report to Congress revealed that more than 300 people, including children, are facing an invisible enemy once known as Havana syndrome.

The report issued by the Government Accountability Office said 334 U.S. government employees and family members, including 15 children, suffer from anomalous health incidents, or AHI, often categorized by severe headaches, blurred vision and vertigo

The exact source of the ailments is unknown.

In 2016, Department of State staff at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba began experiencing a sudden onset of symptoms usually following a loud sound.

One of the affected, Kate Husband, who served as a State Department consular officer in Havana until her diagnosis led her to retire on medical disability, spoke exclusively to NBC News in 2021.

“It was persistent, the same level all the time. Very, very loud. It’s nothing you could sit with,” she said. “On our right was another embassy family, and then the people on our left and across the streets from us were both Canadian Embassy employees, and in the end, all four households were diagnosed.”

She has been diagnosed with "acquired brain injury related to a directional phenomenon exposure.”

Although it was dubbed Havana syndrome, cases have been reported around the globe.

According to the new report, Americans affected by the mysterious symptoms may struggle to get care. But laws do require the Department of Defense to treat those diagnosed with the poorly understood condition.

Those affected often face challenges getting care at home, the report details. They are unsure who to contact, have limited benefit information, experience difficulty scheduling appointments and say they lack communication from the Defense Department.

In February, the White House said it sees AHI as an important issue.

The report makes six recommendations, including having clear, written policies to address AHI and a patient registry.