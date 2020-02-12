Florida

Report Says Man Who Drove Into GOP Tent in Florida Didn’t Like Trump

By Associated Press

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, First Coast News

Gregory Timm

A man charged with driving a van into a tent in Florida where local Republicans were registering voters told deputies he didn't like President Donald Trump and that “someone had to take a stand," according to new details in an arrest report.

Gregory Timm told deputies that he had gone to the Walmart in Jacksonville on Saturday to get some food when he noticed the tent set up by local Republicans in the shopping mall's parking lot. He purchased food and cigarettes inside the store and then headed toward the voter registration tent in his car.

No one was injured after the van accelerated and struck the tent, knocking over tables and chairs. Timm showed deputies cell phone video he took before driving into the tent, but he was upset that the video ended before “the good part," the arrest report said.

Timm has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years old or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. The arrest report said no drugs or alcohol were involved.

Timm has been assigned a public defender, but online court records didn't name the lawyer.

State and local Republicans have called what happened a “partisan political attack” since it was obvious that the event was meant to support the president.

A heavily redacted arrest report was released on Sunday. But a less redacted version was filed in online court papers Tuesday, providing the new details.

