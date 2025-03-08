Report shows Miami drivers spend 6.1 days per year stuck in traffic

While Miami is known for its vibrant beaches and lively nightlife, drivers would say the the city is also known for its unbearable traffic.

In a new report by injury lawyers at Bader Scott who analyzed TomTom data, Miami ranks as the eighth city in the U.S. with the worst rush hour traffic.

Hours per week on the road

If drivers feel like they spend days behind other cars as they commute to work or try to navigate the city, then they'd be right.

According to the report, drivers spend an average of 3.20 hours per week in rush hour traffic, equaling to 6.1 days.

Those 3.20 hours spent on the road combine to be 147 hours over a 230-working day year, the report said.

“Ultimately, rush hour traffic is inevitable as people travel to and from work or school," said Seth Bader, a spokesperson for Bader Scott. "While it can be frustrating, the most important thing is to set off in plenty of time and drive safely. Being patient and prepared not only helps reduce stress, but also ensures a safer journey for everyone on the road.”

Dealing with traffic

Bader also provided some tips on what drivers can do to avoid traffic.

“The best way of avoiding the traffic is to travel during off-peak hours, however, this isn’t always possible for most people," he said. "Instead, try taking different routes or using public transportation and carpooling to reduce the number of cars on the roads."

The city with the worst rush hour traffic was New York City, where drivers spent 9.9 days on the road, the report said.

“It is fascinating to see how much time drivers in major cities across the US are losing to rush hour traffic," Bader said. Widely considered as one of the busiest cities in the country, New York unsurprisingly leads the ranking by a significant margin, at 5.17 hours per week."

What other cities in the top 10?