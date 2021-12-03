Broward

Reported Fatal Apartment Fire Investigated in Fort Lauderdale

Crews arrived at the scene at the Ocean Summit condominium apartments, located at 4010 Galt Ocean Drive, around 1 a.m. after reports of a fire inside one unit

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Investigators are working to find out how a reportedly fatal fire started early Friday morning in a Fort Lauderdale apartment.

Crews arrived at the scene at the Ocean Summit condominium apartments, located at 4010 Galt Ocean Drive, around 1 a.m. after reports of a fire inside one unit.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

A security guard told media outlets that one person died in a unit on the 9th floor, but Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews have not confirmed that information.

Police have also not released any information on the cause of the fire.

Local

News You Should Know 39 mins ago

6 to Know: Man Flew Into Local Airport With Loaded Handgun, Prominent Lawyer Honored

Miami 14 hours ago

FBI Searching for Suspect in Miami Bank Robbery

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BrowardFort Lauderdalecondo fire
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us