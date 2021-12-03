Reported Fatal Apartment Fire Investigated in Fort Lauderdale

Investigators are working to find out how a reportedly fatal fire started early Friday morning in a Fort Lauderdale apartment.

Crews arrived at the scene at the Ocean Summit condominium apartments, located at 4010 Galt Ocean Drive, around 1 a.m. after reports of a fire inside one unit.

A security guard told media outlets that one person died in a unit on the 9th floor, but Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews have not confirmed that information.

Police have also not released any information on the cause of the fire.

