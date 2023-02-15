Reported Fatal Crash Causes Ramp Closure to Dolphin Expressway Near Miami Airport

A early morning crash Wednesday on the Dolphin Expressway in Miami-Dade reportedly killed at least one person and caused a ramp to the expressway to close.

The crash took place just before 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Le Jeune Road, with footage from the scene showing two cars being involved and the body of at least one person laying next to one vehicle.

Police have not released details on the crash at this time or confirmed any fatalities.

Drivers are advised to avoid the roadway for much of the rush hour Wednesday morning as an investigation continues.