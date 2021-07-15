Reported Fatal Crash Closes All Lanes of Major Roadway in Broward

An early morning reported fatal car crash and fire Thursday closed all lanes of a major roadway in Plantation.

The crash took place just before 4 a.m. along University Drive between Northwest 3rd and 5th Streets, with the Plantation Fire Department tweeting they were able to put out the blaze but the roadway was closed in both directions.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Major vehicle fire & car accident. Fire is out. University Drive between 5th St and 3rd St, Northbound and Southbound is closed to all traffic. Seek alternative routes. Media inquires contact Plantation PD. — Plantation Fire Department (@PlantationFire) July 15, 2021

Unconfirmed reports say as many as two people, including a child, were killed in the crash but police have not released that information at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid this roadway for the morning rush hour as the investigation continues.