Reported Fatal Crash Closes EB Lanes of Palmetto Expressway

A major roadway in Miami-Dade remains closed after an early morning crash that reportedly left at least one person dead.

Florida Highway Patrol crews are investigating the crash in the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 47th Avenue that took place just after 3 a.m.

NBC 6 cameras at the scene showed at least two cars involved.

Officials have not confirmed how many people were killed in the crash or if anyone else suffered injuries. Investigators did not say when the roadway would reopen.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates