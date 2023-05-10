Reported Fatal Crash Closes NB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Broward

An early morning crash reportedly involving a fatality in Broward County on Florida's Turnpike has closed all northbound lanes.

The crash took place around 5 a.m. just north of I-595. Florida Highway Patrol did not release details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but at least one overturned semi-truck was involved.

At least one body was covered by a police tarp, but FHP has not released details at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning commute as cleanup and an investigation continues.