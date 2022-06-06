Reported Fatal Crash Closes SB Lanes of Palmetto Expressway

A reportedly fatal crash early Monday morning has closed all lanes of a major roadway in Miami-Dade County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway just north of the Dolphin Expressway, where the crash took place just after 2:30 a.m.

Police have not released details on the driver's identity in the SUV that rolled over in the crash.

FHP and investigators have also not confirmed any information at this time about the crash, including if alcohol or speed played a role.

