Reported Fatal Crash Involving Bicyclist Closes Roadway in Fort Lauderdale

A reported fatal crash Wednesday morning involving a bicyclist closed a major roadway in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers arrived at the scene in the westbound lanes of Davie Boulevard at I-95, where the crash took place around 4 a.m.

A bicycle was scene damaged near the scene with police tarp covering what appeared to be a body, but Fort Lauderdale Police have not confirmed any information at this time.

A car was at the scene with police interviewing one person, but FLPD have not said if anyone is in custody.

Davie Boulevard remains closed westbound at this time due to an investigation.