Reported Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Miramar

A reportedly fatal early morning car crash in Miramar caused a major roadway in the city to be shut down.

Police were at the scene in the 8700 block of Pembroke Road, where at least one car was involved.

The roadway was closed between 86th Avenue and Douglas Road as officers from both the Miramar Police Department and Pembroke Pines Police Department are at the scene.

Police have not released any details on the crash at this time, including the identities of anyone involved.