Broward

Reported Fatal Double Shooting in North Lauderdale Parking Lot: Police

Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting took place just after 9 a.m. near the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard

By NBC 6

Police are investigating a Wednesday morning reported deadly shooting in North Lauderdale that left two people dead.

Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting took place just after 9 a.m. near the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard, with deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responding to the scene.

Chopper footage showed two bodies covered with police tarps in the parking lot. Investigators have not released details on the identity of the victims or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

BrowardBroward Sheriffs OfficeNorth Lauderdale
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us