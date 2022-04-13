Reported Fatal Double Shooting in North Lauderdale Parking Lot: Police

Police are investigating a Wednesday morning reported deadly shooting in North Lauderdale that left two people dead.

Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting took place just after 9 a.m. near the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard, with deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responding to the scene.

Chopper footage showed two bodies covered with police tarps in the parking lot. Investigators have not released details on the identity of the victims or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.