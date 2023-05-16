Reported Fatal Motorcycle Crash Closes Roadway in Deerfield Beach

A reported fatal crash Tuesday morning in Deerfield Beach involving a motorcycle closed a major roadway to motorists.

The crash took place around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Hillsboro Boulevard and Powerline Road, reportedly involving the motorcycle and a truck.

Two police tarps were seen covering something near the scene, but police have not released details on the crash or any fatalities at this time.

Powerline Road remains closed up to the Palm Beach County line at this time due to an investigation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.