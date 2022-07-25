Reported Shooting Investigation Underway in Florida City

Police are investigation a reported shooting that took place early Monday morning in Florida City.

Officers were at the scene in the 900 block of Southwest 6th Place around 1 a.m. after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Several markers were seen in the area, indicating bullet casings, with officers searching the area. One person was reportedly airlifted to an area hospital, but no details were released.

Police have not released details on the incident at this time, including if anyone was injured.

