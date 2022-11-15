Miami-Dade

Reported Shooting Under Investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade

By NBC 6

WTVJ-TV

Police are investigating a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers reportedly responded to the scene near Northwest 23rd Avenue and 79th Street, where the incident took place just after 3:30 a.m.

No word was released from police on how many people were involved or if any injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade Police Departmentshooting investigation
