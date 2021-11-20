Reported Suspicious Package Investigated at Building in Brickell: Police

Police are investigating reports of a suspicious package found Saturday near a building in Brickell.

Miami Police said bomb squad members were called to the scene at the building located at 444 Brickell Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Units responded to the area of 444 Brickell Av., reference a suspicious package. Bomb squad has been requested. This is an ongoing investigation, and for the public safety you are being asked to avoid the area. GT72 pic.twitter.com/Cg1Z9NwhXx — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 20, 2021

No information has been released on what officers have found at this time.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid the area as an investigation continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates