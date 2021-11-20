Reported Suspicious Package Investigated at Building in Brickell: Police

Police are investigating reports of a suspicious package found Saturday near a building in Brickell.
Miami Police said bomb squad members were called to the scene at the building located at 444 Brickell Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.
No information has been released on what officers have found at this time.
Residents and visitors are advised to avoid the area as an investigation continues.
