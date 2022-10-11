Reported ‘Swatting' Calls Cause Lockdowns at Multiple South Florida Schools

Multiple South Florida schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after reports of "swatting" calls.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said multiple officers responded to West Broward High School, which was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

"We are aware of additional swatting calls which have affected other schools throughout the area, and may be connected to the incident at West Broward High," police said in a statement. "As previously stated, the West Broward campus is secure. We are conducting an investigation into the source of the call."

UPDATE 2: Our search of the West Broward campus has been completed, and no threats were located. The school remains safe & secure.



Our agency will continue to investigate the source of the swatting call. https://t.co/2Okr28LIzK — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 11, 2022

Broward School Board officials said law enforcement responded to several reports of threats to campuses which caused lockdowns. The schools were later given the all-clear.

There was also a large police presence at Miami Central High School, where there was a reported code red lockdown.

Police surround Miami Central High after receiving a call about a shooting on the 2nd floor. The call was traced to outside of the U.S. Police calling it a hoax and “swatting” which are fake calls made in order to get a large police presence. No active shooter. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/yusOF2qVO9 — Xochitl Hernández 🇲🇽 (@xochimilcatv) October 11, 2022

Miami-Dade School Board officials said reports of an active shooter were false, and it appeared to be a hoax threat being called in about several schools

Miami-Dade Police officials said their 911 call center traced a call they received from outside the United States.

The calls went to schools in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Similar incidents were reported at Ronald W. Reagan Senior High School in Doral, Hialeah Senior High School and Northwestern High School.

"Swatting" involves making false 911 calls to provoke large law enforcement responses.

