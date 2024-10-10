Reports of multiple collapsed cranes in St. Petersburg from Hurricane Milton

The National Weather Service says it has received reports of multiple collapsed cranes due to high winds in St. Petersburg, about 50 miles south of Siesta Key, where Hurricane Milton made landfall.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue confirmed one collapse late Wednesday about six blocks from the city's pier. There were no reports of injuries.

The crane was at the site of a 515-foot-tall luxury high-rise building under construction that is being billed as one of the tallest buildings on the west coast of Florida. It was scheduled to be completed in summer 2025.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

St. Pete was feeling the full wrath of Milton late Wednesday and into Thursday. Tropicana Field, the home of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays, was destroyed when Milton made landfall.

Video shared on social media shows part of the roof of Tropicana Field is torn.