Republican Party of Florida Hosts ‘Sunshine Summit' Victory Dinner at Hard Rock Hotel

The Republican Party of Florida hosted their victory dinner at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Saturday night.

The Sunshine Summit featured keynote speakers Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio, and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.

The speakers brought up topics like critical race theory and the "Parental Rights in Education” bill, which bans classroom instruction and conversation on sexual orientation and gender identity for public school students from kindergarten through third grade.

"We are not going to teach our kids to hate our country or to hate each other," said Gov. DeSantis. "We are going to teach real history. We are going to teach real civics about the foundation of this country and about the principles it was founded upon."

The summit comes nearly one month away from the primary election including the race for governor and U.S. Senate.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried faced off in the "Decision 2022: Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Debate" this past Thursday where the two butted heads on several issues, but were on the same page when it came to their criticism of Gov. DeSantis.