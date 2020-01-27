Rescue Animals Could Become Florida’s Official State Pet

Animals in rescue shelters and those adopted from them could become Florida's official state pet under a bill unanimously approved by a Senate committee on Monday.

Democratic Sen. Kevin Rader said he filed the legislation after reading rescue animals have become the official state pet or animal of elsewhere, including California, Colorado, Tennessee, Georgia, Illinois and Ohio.

“The intent of this designation is to raise public awareness of the many animals waiting for forever homes,” Rader said. “Hopefully this will encourage more Floridians to adopt pets out of our shelters.”

The bill has one more committee stop before reaching the full Senate. An identical House bill is waiting for approval in two committees before going to the full chamber.