Rescue Efforts Take Place After Car Goes Into Sunrise Canal

Rescue crews worked for most of early Wednesday morning after a car went into a canal in a Sunrise community.

Crews arrived at the Residence of Sawgrass Mills neighborhood, located off Northwest 12th Street and Silver Palm Boulevard, shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday after reports of the car going into the canal.

Sunrise Fire Rescue confirmed only one car went into the water, but did not give any details on what led to the incident and how many people were in the car.

Rescue crews left the scene just after 5 a.m., but did not give details on their investigation.

