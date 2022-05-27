Man and Woman Pulled From Car That Crashed Into Water Off Turnpike in Miami-Dade

A man and a woman were pulled from a car that crashed into a waterway off the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the Toyota lost control and plunged into the water near an off ramp in the area of Southwest 8th Street.

FHP officials said a man and woman were pulled out of the car and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Their identities haven't been released.

Footage showed a large amount of fire rescue crews, police and FHP troopers at the scene, and at least one of the victims being placed into the back of an ambulance.

No other information was immediately known.

