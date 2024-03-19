Rescued golden retrievers will soon be up for adoption in Palm Beach County

Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Palm Beach County has 45 golden retrievers getting ready for adoption, according to NBC6’s affiliate, WPTV.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue told WPTV that the golden retrievers arrived at the rescue last Tuesday after being rescued from a breeder in Virginia.

"It was a very sad situation, unfortunate situation where the breeder was very overwhelmed with the amount of dogs as you can see from some of the dogs we have here, reached out to Big Dog Ranch Rescue and we stepped in to help," Natalie Paige with Big Dog Ranch Rescue told WPTV.

According to Paige, more than 80 goldens were rescued, but “about 35 went to other rescue groups as Big Dog was limited in room.”

Paige said some of the rescued goldens were in pens that had no cover left in 15-degree snowy weather.

"If we could take them all, we would, but we are always pushing the capacity to be able to help other dogs in need," Paige said.

Big Dog donated 80 bags of food to the breeder, as there are still about 60 goldens in Virginia that they are hoping to rescue.

The rescued dogs range in age from puppies to senior goldens, and they are halfway through their two-week quarantine.

"Once they are cleared medically, they can be shown to adopters and then they can go home," Roxana Villavedra, who has been treating the dogs during their quarantine, told WPTV.

Big Dog said because of their situation, the goldens haven't had much exposure to people or human touch, but they have been adapting well.

The rescue said those considering adopting one of the dogs needs to be patient with training and adjusting to a family.

"We always look for, obviously, the right fit. We just don't want anyone coming and taking a dog and then a dog going through the trauma of coming in here and then having to go to a home and being returned," Paige said.

If you or someone you know is interested in adopting, you can visit BDRR and get an adoption application or register online to start the process.

They are also looking for foster families to help care for the dogs while they get adopted, according to WPTV.