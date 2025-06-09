Fort Lauderdale

Rescuers reunite with 4-year-old saved from drowning in Fort Lauderdale

By Chernéy Amhara

NBC Universal, Inc.

When a 4-year-old girl nearly died after falling into a pool in Fort Lauderdale she was saved by her brother, neighbors and first responders, and on Monday she reunited with everyone who came to her rescue.

It was back on May 10 when 4-year-old Destiny Desir nearly drowned after falling into a pool at her apartment complex.

Her brother, Christopher Pierre, quickly pulled her out of the water.

"It was really, my heart dropped," Pierre said Monday. "I was holding her nose and put breaths in her mouth."

Madison and Trisha, the family's neighbors, started CPR until paramedics arrived.

"Seeing her floating like that I felt like my heart just went down to my feet," Trisha said.

On Monday, they all reunited at Broward Health Medical Center with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and doctors who all helped save her.

Desir was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but woke up within days and incredibly without brain damage.

While it was a happy reunion, it comes with a warning about drowning prevention.

"Florida is the capital of drowning of the USA. South Florida is the capital, we’re surrounded by water," said Broward Health pediatric ER director Francis Amador. "It really breaks our heart when things that can be easily preventable are not done for XYZ reasons."

For more information about Broward Health, and CPR classes they offer visit BrowardHealth.org.  

