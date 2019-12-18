Residents Claim Food Gift Baskets in Annual CAMACOL Giveaway

Nearly 3,000 families in South Florida got a chance to enjoy a luxurious holiday meal thanks to a local Latin chamber of commerce that has been giving away the gift baskets for over three decades.

Thousands lined up outside the CAMACOL headquarters in Little Havana early Wednesday morning for the 34th annual Holiday Basket Distribution food drive. The lucky winners had previously received vouchers for their baskets and came to collect.

“We are very grateful to the sponsors who have helped make this possible, to the volunteers that have donated their time and to the community that has helped keep this tradition alive,” said CAMACOL president Jose Chi.

The baskets contain items provided by various sponsors to the largest Hispanic business organization in Florida aimed to complete a traditional Latin style holiday meal – including rice, beans, yucca, spices, milk and a pork shoulder.

“We are proud to serve our community and help those in need during the upcoming holiday season,” Chi said. “This drive is important to the community, and we are happy to be able to continue this tradition of helping our neighbors.”