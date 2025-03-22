Residents at Miami condo protest upcoming assessment

A group of residents at a Miami condo took to the streets in protest after they found out they were being asked to pay hundreds more a month for a special assessment.

Consumer investigator Sasha Jones is digging into why the condo board says the assessment is needed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

There were honks of support for protesters outside of the Terra Nova Condominiums as some residents took to the streets in protest Thursday evening.

The problem, they said, is an upcoming assessment of $1.8 million.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“There are a lot of older people in the community that can’t pay that kind of money," said Milton Rosario, a protester. "They gave us options. Either $900 a month or a one-time lump sum of $6,000.”

Rosario lives at Terra Nova and said the protest is the only way he felt the residents’ views on the assessment would be heard.

"The board is not representing us. Our views,” he said.

In a statement from a condo board representative, they told NBC6 “We understand that some residents are frustrated, particularly regarding the special assessment, which was implemented as a direct result of the mandatory Miami-Dade County 40-year recertification process. This recertification is a county-imposed requirement to ensure the structural integrity and safety of the buildings, and compliance is not optional.”

They went on to say, “The board has remained fully transparent throughout this process, providing regular updates and making all relevant documentation, including engineer reports, contracts, and estimates, available to residents on our website.”

A look at the county’s website shows the building is in the recertification process and structural and electrical inspections submitted by the condo board are still pending.

“This is an elderly community, there are people that have already retired and they don’t have the money to come up with this amount in so little a times,” said Barbara Chang, a resident.

But Chang, a 30-year resident, said she wants more transparency and they will continue to speak out in hopes of getting the attention of local government officials.

“If we have to do a recertification, let us be just for that, not for extras,” she said.