Residents believe burglars shut off wifi before breaking into Fort Lauderdale homes

In the last three months, burglars have targeted 18 homes in the upscale Victoria Park neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale — and one of the victims believes the thieves had a specific method to break in and get away with some expensive items.

Arik Helman is now on high alert after his home was broken into. The longtime resident said in some cases, there has been a pattern of behavior where the burglar somehow shut off the wifi or alarms during the crime.

"Our internal wifi cameras, everything got shut off. Not off in terms of power. There’s just a gap," he said. "Nothing gets recorded for an extended period of time. They stole a gun, they stole cash, they stole jewelry, stuff that’s sentimental and worth a lot of money."

The burglars also got through his hurricane-resistant windows.

“They’ve been gaining entry to the rear of the house through hurricane windows," Helman said. "So what they’re doing is going to take a long time and make a lot of noise. It’s going to be confused with construction. There’s a lot of construction going on in this neighborhood.”

Helman believes someone broke in on Oct. 23 when he was away with his family for a few days. In many of the cases between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31, Helman says the homeowners weren’t home or were out of town.

“They’re using the alleyways to move away to the house. We don’t know how they’re picking the houses but everybody has been on vacation when it’s happened," he said. "So if there’s a message out to the public, it’s to be hyper-vigilant if you’re going out of town or if you’re leaving. It’s not enough to just have lights turned on. These guys are able to get past some pretty advanced security systems.”

If you know anything about these break-ins or if your cameras captured video, call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. There is currently a reward set at $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.