Residents concerned after massive sinkhole opens up in neighborhood near Lakeland

Residents in one neighborhood in the city of Lakeland are concerned after a massive sinkhole opened up earlier this week.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports officials said a well being drilled on a site caused the sinkhole to develop Thursday near an underground cavern. Officials said the sinkhole is around 25 feed deep and 80 feet wide.

“We assume that those two are somehow connected and basically created the void that then allowed the material above it to basically start breaking through that confining layer. That’s what’s occurring that’s typically what a sinkhole is,” said Jay Jarvis, Storms & Drainage director.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District sent a letter to the permittee ordering a remediation plan be submitted within 30 days.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“It’s a little spooky to be honest with you because this Scott Lake area is a sinkhole area of Lakeland and I’m concerned,” said resident Jack Hall Jr., who lives around 40 feet from the sinkhole.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd urged residents to avoid the area and to stay away from the sinkhole while crews stabilize it