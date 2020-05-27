Residents Deal With Flooding, Damage After Days of Heavy Rain

After days of downpours in South Florida, residents at one Opa-locka apartment complex are dealing with the flooding and water damage at their homes.

Residents at the Glorieta Gardens apartment complex near Northwest 135th Street and Alexandria Drive say the water damage and sewage smell will likely last for days.

One woman said even her second-floor apartment was damaged because of the rainwater that came through the roof.

"In a couple of more days, it's hurricane season," she said. "What are they gonna do? ... I haven't seen no management come, nobody come with sandbags."

Red Cross is assisting, but residents are worried about longterm solutions.

Meanwhile, in Lauderhill, residents were asked to limit water usage after floods broke a water main in one neighborhood.

Rains reached record levels at locations across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Crews worked Wednesday to repair the break at Northwest 55th Avenue and Northwest 24th Street.

Officials asked residents to not run water or flush toilets unless necessary until the advisory is lifted.

Contractors are working to isolate the broken pipe, pump out the spillage, sanitize the affected area, and make the necessary repairs.

Miami International Airport picked up 7.40 inches of rain Tuesday, shattering the old daily rainfall record of 3.50 inches set back in 1905. The monthly total now sits at 18.88 inches, more than 14 inches above the amount of rain would typically pick up month to date.