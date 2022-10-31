Residents Displaced After Walkway Collapses in Hialeah Apartment Building

Fire rescue responded to a partial structure collapse at an apartment building in Hialeah on Monday.

The City of Hialeah Fire Department arrived at the area of Palm Avenue and 23rd Street shortly after 10 a.m.

"It looks like the walkway of the apartment building just gave way, the underneath part, and landed onto the first floor," said Hialeah Fire Department Chief David Rodriguez. "We're very, very lucky that nobody was underneath."

Chief Rodriguez says the apartment building has 15 units, and crews were able to search each unit and clear all residents out safely.

No injuries have been reported, but officials say all residents will be displaced.

The Miami-Dade County Building Department has deemed the structure unsafe and is currently inspecting the extent of the damages, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.