Residents displaced by fire grow frustrated as they approach two months of living in motel

Frustration and disappointment, that’s what displaced residents from the Temple Court Apartment fire say they’ve been feeling after living in a Motel 6 for almost two months.

“We need them to give us a place to live please,” said Darsy Peña in Spanish.

“We’re waiting and waiting to be relocated,” said Josefa Morales speaking Spanish.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Peña and Morales are among the more than 60 people who were forced from their homes at the Temple Court Apartments when their building went up in flames on June 10.

Following the 3-alarm fire, the building was deemed unsafe and demolished. Many residents were not able to salvage anything not even their personal documents.

“We are disappointed because we don’t see an end to this story,” said Morales.

NBC6 reported you last week how the arson charge against Juan Figueroa was dropped because of insufficient evidence, a development that angered displaced residents.

District 5 Commissioner Christine King said those residents who lost their homes haven’t been forgotten.

“We have enough units to house every single one of the seniors it’s not a matter of ‘if’ it is only a matter of ‘when’,” said King.

King said the Department of Housing and Urban Development is ready to give the seniors emergency vouchers but first they’re waiting on Atlantic Housing Foundation which owns the Temple Court Apartments.

“It is a process, and we have to respect the process,” said King. “Temple Court has first right of refusal and they’re doing everything they can to relocate the seniors to their properties but if that doesn’t happen or if they’re not able to house all of the seniors HUD will issue the emergency vouchers and even give the seniors an opportunity to get section 8 vouchers and move elsewhere.”

The city has already identified three potential areas where the seniors can be moved to if needed. They include Sawyer’s Walk in Historic Overtown, Camillus House has also identified available units and affordable housing developer Related Group has signaled it too has available units for the displaced seniors.

Donations continue to pour for those living at the Motel 6 on Northwest 36th Street.

Morales and Peña are thankful for the help but with each passing day they said it’s hard to keep their spirits up.

In a statement sent to NBC6, Atlantic Housing Management said:

We would like to express our utmost gratitude for the Miami city officials, local nonprofits, and businesses that are continuing to meet residents’ immediate needs. We are regularly communicating with HUD and pursuing all available options for alternative housing for our displaced Temple Court residents. We have found some promising possibilities for long-term housing that we believe will be great options for the residents. We will share more once a solution is established.

This group of Temple Court seniors has been through so much, and we see them persevering through this very difficult time. They continue to need help and support from the community as they begin to rebuild their lives. Atlantic Housing Foundation, Inc, the owner of Temple Court, is donating $100,000 to benefit the residents, and has set up a GoFundMe for others to donate to this cause: https://gofund.me/535d4ae6. We’re asking the Miami community and anyone else touched by this tragedy to help us double the impact. Every dollar donated will help these seniors to replace their belongings and get back on their feet.

Commissioner King said she hopes to have all the residents in permanent affordable housing by the end of August.