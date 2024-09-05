Residents displaced by massive fire at Miami building moving to new apartments

Residents who were displaced by a massive fire that destroyed Miami's Temple Court Apartment complex back in June will soon have a new apartment to call home.

Atlantic Housing Foundation, owners of Temple Court, announced Thursday that they obtained HUD approval to provide a long-term temporary living arrangement for the residents who were displaced in the June 10 fire.

The residents will be moving into the Residences at Sawyer’s Walk, a newly built affordable senior living community just five blocks from the former Temple Court location.

On Tuesday morning, authorities started tearing down an apartment building in Miami that caught fire a week ago, forcing hundreds of residents to flee their homes.

"We're thrilled to have found such a great community for our residents. We know our seniors have been through a lot over the past few months, and we greatly appreciate their patience and cooperation through all of this," AHF president Michael Nguyen said in a statement. "We want to make this transition as smooth as possible for them."

AHF and the owners of the Residences at Sawyer's Walk will provide the residents with new furniture, cover utility deposits and give them gift cards so they can purchase other necessities such as linens and cookware. Some of the funds came from donations from the public following a massive outpouring of support.

Dozens of people were forced from their homes when the building on Northwest 3rd Street went up in flames. It took 126 firefighters eight hours to put out the blaze, which authorities said was intentionally set.

Following the 3-alarm fire, the first in the City of Miami in 25 years, the building was deemed unsafe and demolished.

Many of the displaced have been living in a Motel 6 while they've been awaiting a more permanent solution.

In a news release from AHF, one resident, Miriam Valdez, said she was thankful for "a place to call home again."