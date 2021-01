Over a dozen residents were displaced and someone was hospitalized after a fire Friday at an apartment building in Miami.

The fire happened in the 1100 block of NW 6th Street. The City of Miami Fire Rescue said at least 15 people, including children, have been displaced from their homes.

An adult was transported to the hospital for a leg injury.

It's unclear how the fire started.

